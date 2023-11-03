HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets continue to rally for second day on positive global trends

Sensex climbed 282.88 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 64,363.78, while Nifty went up by 97.35 points or 0.51 per cent to 19,230.60

November 03, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
 The Nifty went up by 97.35 points or 0.51% to 19,230.60. File.

 The Nifty went up by 97.35 points or 0.51% to 19,230.60. File.

Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with gains on November 3 in line with positive trends in global markets.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 282.88 points or 0.44% to settle at 64,363.78. During the day, it jumped 454.29 points or 0.70% to 64,535.19.

The Nifty went up by 97.35 points or 0.51% to 19,230.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance Bank were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains.

European markets were trading in the positive territory. The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.01% to $86.86 a barrel.

"The optimism is buoyed by firm global clues, steady macroeconomic data and strong domestic corporate earnings. Clues that Fed is unlikely to hike rates in the future and modest decline in oil prices are adding to the optimism," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded equities worth ₹1,261.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 489.57 points or 0.77% to settle at 64,080.90 on Thursday. The Nifty climbed 144.10 points or 0.76% to 19,133.25.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.