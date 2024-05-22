GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends; buying in Reliance, ITC

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 212.21 points to 74,165.52 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.35 points to 22,577.40

Updated - May 22, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 10:39 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image of a stock trader looking at a share price on a screen.

File image of a stock trader looking at a share price on a screen. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday in tandem with firm global market trends and buying in Reliance Industries and ITC.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 212.21 points to 74,165.52 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.35 points to 22,577.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle and ITC were the major gainers.

State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Tokyo quoted lower.

Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.69% to $82.31 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,874.54 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 52.63 points or 0.07% to settle at 73,953.31 on Tuesday. The Nifty, however, ended higher by 27.05 points or 0.12% to 22,529.05.

