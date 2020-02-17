Markets

Market slips for third session; oil and gas, financial stocks drag

NEW DELHI: SENSEX DC: PTI GRAPHICS(PTI2_17_2020_001011)

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday closed in the red for a third session in a row, dragged by hectic sell-offs mainly in oil and gas and financial counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 202.05 points, or 0.49%, at 41,055.69, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 67.75 points or 0.56% at 12045.80.

Of the Sensex constituents, 19 closed in the red and 11 in the green.

On the Sensex chart, ONGC, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were the top losers.

Meanwhile, Titan, Nestle, TCS, Kotak Bank and Tata Steel emerged as major gainers.

Asian markets closed on a mixed note.

