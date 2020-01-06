Investors wealth tumbles over ₹3 lakh cr in two days

Investors wealth tumbled by a whopping ₹3.11 lakh crore in two successive sessions of decline in the equity market after tensions in the Middle East escalated.

Equity markets have been falling for second day in a row, with the Sensex plummeting 679.85 points to a low of 40,784.76 on Monday.

Led by the weakness in equities in the last two trading sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by ₹3,11,234.47 crore to ₹1,54,15,637.95 crore in late morning trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed “major retaliation” if Iran tries to avenge the killing of its key military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Following the news, Brent crude futures surged nearly 3% to $70.59.

From the 30-share pack, 29 stocks were trading with losses led by Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki India.