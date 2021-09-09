Gold tumbles ₹ 196; silver tanks ₹ 830

Gold in the national capital on Thursday tumbled ₹ 196 to ₹ 45,952 per 10 gram amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,148 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined ₹ 830 to ₹ 62,715 per kg, from ₹ 63,545 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at $ 1,793 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 24.05 per ounce.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold prices continue to hover below the $ 1,800 level, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar, and Fed officials comments signaling a tapering action before the end of this year."