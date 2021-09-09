Markets

Gold tumbles ₹ 196; silver tanks ₹ 830

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold in the national capital on Thursday tumbled ₹ 196 to ₹ 45,952 per 10 gram amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,148 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined ₹ 830 to ₹ 62,715 per kg, from ₹ 63,545 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at $ 1,793 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 24.05 per ounce.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold prices continue to hover below the $ 1,800 level, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar, and Fed officials comments signaling a tapering action before the end of this year."


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 4:53:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-tumbles-196-silver-tanks-830/article36379725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY