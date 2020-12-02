Gold rises ₹ 675; silver jumps ₹ 1,280

Gold prices rose ₹ 675 to ₹ 48,169 per 10 gram on Wednesday reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 47,494 per 10 gram.
Silver also rose ₹ 1,280 to ₹ 62,496 per kg, from ₹ 61,216 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.80 per ounce.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices held grounds above USD 1,800 on Wednesday extending previous gains.”
