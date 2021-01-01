Gold marginally lower; silver declines ₹ 404 on new year's day

Gold was down to ₹ 49,678.

Gold was marginally down ₹ 20 to ₹ 49,678 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 49,698 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined ₹ 404 to ₹ 67,520 per kilogram from ₹ 67,924 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at $ 1,895 and silver was flat at $ 26.34.

"Gold prices have kept range-bound trading during the week on lack of important economic data and mixed global cues.”

"Lower volumes due to holiday weekend may keep bullion trades choppy for the day," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.