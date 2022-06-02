Gold jumps ₹434; silver rallies by ₹918

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,852 per ounce.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,852 per ounce.

Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped ₹434 to ₹50,887 per 10 grams, supported by rally in the yellow metal prices in the international markets along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at ₹50,453 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied by ₹918 to ₹61,776 per kg from ₹60,858 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 77.60 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,852 per ounce and silver also traded marginally up at $22 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.32% up at $1,852 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded up witnessing recovery on weaker dollar," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC securities.