HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold jumps ₹300; silver climbs ₹400

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹59,800 per 10 grams

August 30, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used of representation purpose only. File

Image used of representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: AP

Gold prices jumped ₹300 to ₹60,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on August 30 amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹59,800 per 10 grams.

Silver also bounced ₹400 to ₹77,500 per kg.

“Gold advanced on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at ₹60,100/10 gram, up by ₹300 following positive cues from overseas markets.

“Investors will now monitor the U.S. ADP private employment and estimate of Q2 gross domestic product data which is due later today,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $1,936 per ounce and $24.60 per ounce, respectively.

Gold rallied to its three-week highs as the dollar and treasury yields slipped amidst weak economic data points, said Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.