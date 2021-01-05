Markets

Gold gains ₹335; silver jumps ₹382

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold gained ₹335 to ₹50,969 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹50,634 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also went up by ₹382 to ₹69,693 per kg, from ₹69,311 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to 73.15 against the U.S. dollar in the opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,942 per ounce and $27.30 per ounce, respectively.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 5:05:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-gains-335-silver-jumps-382/article33501108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY