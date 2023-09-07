HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Gold falls ₹150; silver tumbles ₹700

Gold continue to decline for the third straight day.

September 07, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower. File image for representation.

 In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices fell ₹150 to ₹60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had finished at ₹60,200 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined ₹700 to ₹74,100 per kg.

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower at $1,917 per ounce and $23.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold continue to decline for the third straight day as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data triggers bets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates again this year, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.