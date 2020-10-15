Gold declines for third consecutive day, silver also falls

Gold prices declined ₹ 32 to ₹ 51,503 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, falling for the third consecutive day amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 51,535 per 10 gram.
Silver prices also fell ₹ 626 to ₹ 62,410 per kilogram from ₹ 63,036 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold and silver were quoting marginally lower at USD 1,901 per ounce and USD 24.18 per ounce, respectively.
“Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar as investors switched to dollar as safe-haven buying,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath