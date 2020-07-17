Markets

Gold declines by ₹ 271 to ₹ 49,729/10 gms; silver tumbles ₹ 512

Gold prices in the national capital fell by ₹ 271 to ₹ 49,729 per 10 grams on Friday amid a strengthening rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 50,000 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by ₹ 512 to ₹ 53,382 per kg from ₹ 53,894 per kg on Thursday.

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 75.02 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking positive domestic equities and a weakening American currency.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,801.5 per ounce, while silver was ruling flat at USD 19.08 per ounce.

