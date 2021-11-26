Gold bond issue priced at ₹4,791 per gram

Subscription to the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VIII will end on December 03

The issue price for the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, which will open for subscription for five days from November 29, has been fixed at ₹4,791 per gm of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

“The nominal value of the bond... works out to ₹4,791 per gm of gold,” the RBI said. The Centre, in consultation with the RBI, has also decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gm on the nominal value to investors applying online and whose payment is made through the digital mode.