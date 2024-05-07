GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Equity benchmark indices Nifty, Sensex turn flat after firm opening

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 123.82 points to 74,019.36 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 56.35 points to 22,499.05.

May 07, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the Sensex basket, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

From the Sensex basket, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on May 7 but later encountered volatile trends and were trading flat.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 123.82 points to 74,019.36 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 56.35 points to 22,499.05. Later, both the benchmark indices faced volatility and were trading with marginal gains.

From the Sensex basket, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers. HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded with gains while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. Wall Street ended in the green on April 6. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.29% to $83.57 a barrel.

“Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,168.75 crore on Monday,” according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark edged up 17.39 points or 0.02% to settle at 73,895.54 on April 6. The NSE Nifty declined 33.15 points or 0.15% to 22,442.70.

