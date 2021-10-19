Markets

Bharti offers ‘IQ Video’ as service to tap OTT players

A Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday unveiled its video platform as a service offering as the telco looks to cash in on the over-the-top (OTT) video market in the country.

The solution ‘Airtel IQ Video’ already has three customers — Raj TV, Eros Now and CG Telecom of Nepal — and will allow businesses to build world-class video streaming products for large and small screens with minimal investment in infrastructure and technology, the company said.

Bharti expects to onboard more than 50 brands on the platform in the coming year.

“Airtel IQ Video is an end-to-end managed solution that brings convenience along with cost benefits,” Bharti said.

According to RBSA Advisors, India’s video OTT market is expected to touch $12.5 billion by 2030, from $1.5 billion, currently.

The report also highlighted that the next wave of growth in the OTT landscape would come from tier II, III and IV cities.


Comments
