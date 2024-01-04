Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback

January 04, 2024 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST - New Delhi

Bajaj Auto Ltd on January 3 said it will consider a share buyback proposal next week.

The company's board at its meeting scheduled for January 8, 2024 will consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of the company and other necessary matters, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequently, the trading window for dealing in securities/equity shares of the company has been closed for all designated persons and their relatives from January 1, 2024 and will remain closed till the outcome of declaration of financial results for Q3 FY24 till January 26, it added.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading at ₹7,021.10 apiece in the afternoon trade, up 5.38% from the previous close.