Mahindra unveils Thar ‘Earth Edition’

February 27, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced the introduction of the Earth Edition of its “top selling” sport utility vehicle (SUV) Thar.

“The special edition is inspired by the infinite expanse of the Thar Desert and the ability of the Thar to allow one to explore it with ease. With a palette inspired by the desert geography, promoting a sense of oneness with the environment, it doesn’t just symbolise adventure—it epitomises it,” the company said in a statement.

Available in both diesel and petrol versions, with manual and automatic, the Earth Edition promises an exclusive 4x4 experience in the LX Hard Top Variant, it added.