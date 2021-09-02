Mahesh Babu to helm Switch Mobility India

Mahesh Babu, former MD & CEO of Mahindra Electric Ltd., has joined Switch Mobility Ltd. He will hold two leadership positions — as COO of Switch Mobility Ltd., and CEO of Switch Mobility India — with immediate effect, the company said. With the combined expertise of its teams in the U.K. and India, Switch Mobility said it will build on its experience of having more than 280 EVs in service with more than 26 million miles covered. “He [Mr. Babu] joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to working with him closely to achieving our ambition to provide net zero carbon van and bus solutions globally and realising our bold sustainability objectives,” Andy Palmer, executive VC and CEO said