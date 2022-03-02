Madhabi Puri Buch takes over as SEBI chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch on Wednesday took charge as Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at a formal handover ceremony in Mumbai. She took over from outgoing chairman Ajay Tyagi. Ms. Buch had served as Whole Time Member, SEBI till October 04, 2021. She has handled Market Regulation Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation & Supervision Department, Integrated Surveillance Department, Investment Management Department, Department of Economic & Policy Analysis, Office of Investor Assistance & Education, National Institute of Securities Markets and Information Technology Department, SEBI said in a statement. She had also served as a Consultant to the New Development Bank in Shanghai and as the head of the Singapore office of private equity firm, Greater Pacific Capital. She was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI Securities Limited and as Executive Director on the board of ICICI Bank. Ms. Buch also served as a non-executive director on the boards of several companies. She holds an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and is a graduate in Mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi.