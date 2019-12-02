Business

L&T arm to manage Aibus India’s avionics software development

Airbus India has chosen L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a pure-play engineering services firm, to manage its avionics software development, validation and verification and data analytics. Abhishek Sinha, COO and member of the board, LTTS, said, “The new-age business opportunities in aviation sector call for a transformative approach, including fresh ideas, elaborate evaluation of best-fit technology solutions and capability to accelerate business growth through innovation. In this relationship with Airbus, we look forward to co- developing innovations in the aviation space and ushering in newer benchmarks of industry excellence.”

Dec 2, 2019 11:16:34 PM

