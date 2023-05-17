HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LIC Housing Finance Q4 standalone net rises 6% to ₹1,180 cr.

May 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Y. Viswanatha Gowd

Y. Viswanatha Gowd

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. (LIC HFL) reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 6% year-on-year to ₹1,180 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 21% to ₹6,415 crore. Net interest income rose 22% to ₹1,990 crore and net interest margin stood at 2.93% against 2.64%, the lender said in a statement.

Total disbursements declined to ₹16,027 crore from ₹19,315 crore. Out of this, disbursements in individual home loans were ₹12,406 crore and project loans were ₹1,554 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of ₹8.50 per share.

“We have witnessed a steady growth in our outstanding loan portfolio as well as in the disbursements numbers during the last year. Asset quality has also shown stability with further improvement,” said MD & CEO Y. Viswanatha Gowd.

During FY24, the company plans to open new branches, create clusters for better turnaround time and implement SAP.

The individual home loan portfolio grew 12% to ₹2,28,730 crore and project loan portfolio stood at ₹11,738 crore against ₹12,978 crore. The total outstanding portfolio grew at 9.53% to ₹2,75,047 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.