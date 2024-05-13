GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 standalone net profit rises 35% to ₹456 cr.

Published - May 13, 2024 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Karur Vysya Bank MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu said that the bank continues its strong growth momentum, consistency in asset quality and profitability. 

Karur Vysya Bank MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu said that the bank continues its strong growth momentum, consistency in asset quality and profitability. 

Karur Vysya Bank’s (KVB) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 35% YoY to ₹456 crore on account of higher interest income and better asset quality.

Interest income grew to ₹2,185 crore from ₹1,768 crore. Net interest income improved by 12% to ₹996 crore, while net interest margin declined to 4.19% from 4.37%, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Non-interest income stood at ₹629 crore against ₹401 crore. Fee-based income improved by ₹39 crore to ₹241 crore.

Gross non-performing assets declined by 87 bps and stood at 1.40%, while net non-performing assets declined by 34 bps to 0.40%.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) was 94.85% (92.14%). Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.67% against 18.56%.

Total business was up by 16% to ₹1.64 lakh crore, of which deposits and loan books grew by 16% each. Current account savings account rose 6% and its ratio stood at 30%.

The board declared a dividend of ₹2.40 per share.

“We are now on the path to sustained growth momentum with various enablers in place. Credit cost has improved on the back of continued strong asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA at 1.40% and 0.40% respectively. Broad-based business growth coupled with core revenue profile has yielded in higher return on assets at 1.76% for the quarter,” said MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.