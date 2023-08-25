HamberMenu
Karur Vysya Bank opens 10 new branches in the South

August 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
B. Ramesh Babu

B. Ramesh Babu

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Friday inaugurated 10 new branches in the South, including six in Tamil Nadu, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Telangana and Karnataka.

With this, the total number of branches had increased to 822, while the automated teller machines (ATM) numbers rose to 1,640 units and those of cash recyclers to 611, the private sector lender said in a statement.

“The bank has been opening new branches in order to expand its touch points. During the current financial year, we have inaugurated 23 branches [including the ones opened today],” said MD & CEO B. Ramesh Babu.

