Karur Vysya Bank MD Seshadri quits

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.’s Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) P.R. Seshadri has resigned citing personal reasons.

The board accepted his resignation on January 4. He will be relieved from service on March 31, 2020 as per his request, KVB said in a regulatory filing.

Following the retirement of his predecessor K. Venkatraman on August 31, 2017, the board co-opted Mr. Seshadri as an additional director and appointed him as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years.