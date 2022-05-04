Karur Vysya Bank bags two awards for performance in MSME lending

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has bagged two awards for its performance in the area of MSME lending.

The Chamber of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, New Delhi recognised KVB as the best MSME Friendly Bank (private sector) - runner up and Best Innovative Bank (private sector) - runner up for 2021, it said in a statement.

“This award only strengthens our resolve to continue our commitment to play a vital role in fuelling inclusive growth and implementation of innovative practices, programmes and projects in support of MSMEs and encouraging their entrepreneurial spirit,” said Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO.