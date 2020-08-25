JSW Group combines distribution of cement and steel under JSW One

JSW Group has announced the combination of the distribution and supply chain of its steel and cement businesses under an integrated JSW One initiative to make it easier for customers to source the products.
JSW One has commenced operations in eastern India and will be scaled-up pan-India over the next couple of years.
“It will derive synergies to benefit both the steel and cement businesses by streamlining and maximising the depth and expanse of JSW Group’s sales and supply chain network. JSW One will also combine the Group’s expertise across product portfolio to provide comprehensive service capability to its customers,” the group said in a statement.
Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement said, “Our customers need TMT rebars, cement and steel roofs to construct their houses as well as paint to beautify their homes. JSW Group is the only conglomerate globally which can offer steel, cement and paints as a comprehensive offering to our customers. Through JSW One, we leverage this unique opportunity to change and alter the way we market our products to our customers.”
“I strongly believe in the opportunity for JSW One to be a force multiplier that will cater to an ecosystem of similar stakeholders. We already have a very strong presence through our various businesses in eastern India, which can be leveraged to quickly scale up our combined offerings in this region,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath