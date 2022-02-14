Jio, SES form joint venture to provide satellite based broadband services

The JV will deliver next generation scalable and affordable broadband services in India leveraging satellite technology

Jio Platforms Ltd., (JPL) a digital service provider, and SES, a global satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider, on Monday announced the formation of a joint venture — Jio Space Technology Ltd. — to deliver next generation scalable and affordable broadband services in India leveraging satellite technology. JPL and SES will own 51% and 49% equity stake in the joint venture respectively. “The joint venture will use multi-orbit space networks that is a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions,” both the entities said in a joint statement. The joint venture will be the vehicle for providing SES’s satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for certain international aeronautical and maritime customers who may be served by SES. It will have availability of up to 100 Gbps capacity from SES and will leverage Jio’s premiere position and sales reach in India to unlock this market opportunity.

Gateway infrastructure