IRDAI panel for daily premium payments for microinsurance

An IRDAI committee on micro-insurance has made multiple recommendations towards improving the reach and penetration of such products by way of providing a daily premium payment option to the customers among other things.

“There should be an option to pay single premium in daily, fortnightly, monthly and quarterly instalments. Customers should be allowed to pay mortality premium in lump sum with remaining premiums to be allowed to be paid in instalment,” the committee said in its report.

The report said micro-insurance product benefits should be simple so as to be easily conveyed by the distributor and understood by the customer. The ‘gives and gets’ for the customer should be clearly spelt out.

The committee, whose members were drawn from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, insurers and other organisations concerned, said that on the pricing front, reduction in reserve requirement even for a short duration, can help in better pricing and may also help in assessing the impact of such products in improving penetration. The expense of management requirement on micro-insurance products should be relaxed.

The panel said there was also the requirement of waiver of stamp duty on micro-insurance products. It also vouched for the e-KYC process to reduce cost and ensure smooth on-boarding and claims settlement processes.

Digital signatures should be encouraged for the micro-insurance business, it said. Cooperatives and self-help groups should be allowed to take up certain on-boarding and claims related processes for the schemes where they are partners.

Touching on various aspects of microinsurance, the committee suggested a simple, one-page proposal form and digital policy document to be made applicable for all insurers. The claim pay-out, its report said, can be linked to the goal of the target segment – “if they are saving for the child, the claim pay-out should be linked to the school fee of their kids.”

The individual new business under the microinsurance segment for 2018-19 stood at 8.65 lakh new policies with a premium of ₹32.10 crore, while the lives covered under group business were 12.13 crore with a premium of ₹3,205.74 crore. A total of 44 micro insurance products of 16 life insurers were available for sale as March 31, 2019.

The general micro insurance products cover health insurance and cover belongings, including huts, livestock or tools or instruments. General insurance policies procured by micro insurance agents in 2018-19 totalled 14,124.