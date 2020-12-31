IRCTC launches upgraded website

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched an upgraded website for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which will offer personalised services to users.
“The Railways is committed to serving the nation, and constantly working to augment its services to further improve the rail travel experience. This upgraded e-ticketing platform for booking of online Railway tickets, will enhance passenger convenience,” Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said while launching the website.
IRCTC said the the website for the first time will offer users personalisation linked to user login. Additionally, booking of meals, retiring rooms and hotels has been integrated and can be done directly along with the tickets.
“Predictive entry suggestions using artificial intelligence is to be given to the passenger when he is entering the station or passenger. This will greatly reduce the hassle in searching stations and also save time in ticket booking,” IRCTC said in a statement.
The website will also offer simpler checking of the refund status at the user accounts page, which was not easily accessible earlier. “Train search and selection simplified by putting the information on one page to reduce the time used by passengers and enhancing the booking experience,” it said.
In case wait-listed tickets, its ‘confirmation probability’ will also be displayed.
