GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IOB Q4 standalone net profit rises 24% to ₹808 cr.

Published - May 09, 2024 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Bank Managing Director & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava says that the bank has been absolutely steady in its performance for the last 6-8 quarters. Going forward, it don’t see any challenges to maintain this growth.

Indian Bank Managing Director & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava says that the bank has been absolutely steady in its performance for the last 6-8 quarters. Going forward, it don’t see any challenges to maintain this growth.

Indian Overseas Bank’s (IOB) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 24% YoY to ₹808 crore due to increase in interest income and improvement in asset quality.

Interest income rose 28% to ₹6,629 crore. Net interest income increased to ₹2,763 crore from ₹2,276 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) grew to 3.53% from 3.20%.

“It is the highest net profit the bank has registered for Q4 and ₹2,656 crore for the full year,” MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava told the media.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) declined by 434 bps to 3.10%, while that of net NPA declined by 126 bps to 0.57. Provision coverage ratio improved to 96.85% (92.63%). Capital adequacy ratio rose to 17.28% from 16.10%.

Total cash recovery for FY24 was ₹4,549 crore against ₹4,285 crore, while slippages were at ₹1,516 crore (₹4,029 crore). IOB plans to recover ₹5,500-6,000 crore during FY25 and maintain NIM in the range of 3.28-3.30%.

Total deposits of the bank stood at ₹2.86 lakh crore, of which CASA deposits accounted for ₹1.26 lakh crore and term deposits for the balance. Gross advances rose 15.9% to ₹2.19 lakh crore, of which Retail Agriculture and MSME (RAM) contributions to domestic advances was ₹1.46 lakh crore.

Mr. Srivastava said that the ratio between RAM and corporate sector advances were in the ratio of 73:27 and it would be altered to 60:40 in the next two to three years.

Asserting that they have pegged the credit growth target for FY25 at 13-14% and deposits at 11-12%, he said the bank would be focusing on renewable energy, solar, manufacturing sector and jewel loans among others.

On fund raising, he said that the lender would be raising about ₹5,000 crore in three or four tranches and through different instruments. The Government of India equity stake stood at 96% and would come down to 84-85%, following the fund raise.

To a question, Mr. Srivastava said: “IOB has posted steady performance in all the key parameters for the last 6-8 quarters. The trend is improving. Going forward, we don’t see any challenges to maintain this growth.”

During the current year, IOB plans to open 100 new branches.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.