Intel to work on COVID-19 diagnostics to predict outbreaks

Intel has pledged an additional $50 million in a pandemic response technology initiative to combat the COVID-19 through accelerating access to technology at the point of patient care, speeding scientific research and ensuring access to online learning for students.

Included in Intel’s effort is an additional innovation fund for requests where access to Intel expertise and resources can have immediate impact. This is in addition to prior announcements of $10 million in donations that are supporting local communities during this critical time, as per a company release.

Intel is working with India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, to deploy Intel client and server solutions to help achieve faster and less expensive COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 genome sequencing to understand epidemiology and AI-based risk stratification for patients with co-morbidities.

In addition to this, the company has also entered into a collaboration with Nasscom to build an application ecosystem and multi-cloud back end to enable population-scale COVID-19 diagnostics, to predict outbreaks and to improve medical care management and administration.

