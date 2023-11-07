HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndiGo expects 30-40 more aircraft on ground in Q4

November 07, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Budget carrier IndiGo said it will see additional aircraft groundings in the range of “mid-thirties” in the early part of next year due to the impact of the powder metal issue in Pratt and Whitney engines.

The figure pertains to groundings anticipated between January and March 2024, and will be in addition to the 40-50 aircraft already on ground because of older issues on PW engines, the airline said in a press statement on Tuesday following additional information provided by the engine manufacturer. The airline reiterated that its planned capacity growth would not be impacted because of the development and would continue to be on the upper side of 15-20% due to various measures adopted such as extension of old leases, and new aircraft leases. The engine manufacturer will be withdrawing 600-700 engines between 2023 and 2026 following a new problem involving contaminated powdered metal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.