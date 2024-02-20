Bengaluru-Bali direct flight from March 29

February 20, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

IndiGo will launch daily direct flights from Bengaluru to Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia on March 29.

The daily direct flights from Bengaluru will cater to the substantial surge in Indian tourists travelling to the island of Bali.

Flight 6E 1605 will depart Bengaluru at 12.05 a.m. and land in Denpasar at 10.20 a.m. Flight 6E 1606 will depart Denpasar at 11.20 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 3.15 p.m.

IndiGo started operations to Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, in 2023. Bali will be its second destination in Indonesia. Denpasar will be the airline’s 33rd international destination.

Bookings for the flight will open on February 20.

Vinay Malhotra, head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are extremely excited to announce Denpasar (the main hub of the Indonesian province of Bali) as the newest international destination to join the 6E network. With a hassle-free visa process, Bali has become a preferred destination for tourists. With the launch of these new flights, we aim to not only strengthen the ties between India and Indonesia, but also promote tourism and foster potential business collaboration. IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”