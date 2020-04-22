Business

Indices surge as Jio turns Facebook friend

Sensex up 2.4%, selling pressure visible

Indian benchmarks gained over 2% on Wednesday on the back of strong gains in Reliance Industries and an overall positive trend in most Asian markets.

The 30-share Sensex gained 742.84 points, or 2.42%, to close at 31,379.55. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries was the biggest contributor to the day’s gains, surging 10.30% as Facebook announced it will pick up almost 10% stake in Reliance Jio.

The Nifty closed at 9,187.30, up 205.85 points, or 2.29%.

The India VIX index dipped a little over 5% on Wednesday.

In the broader market, however, selling pressure was also visible as 1,135 stocks declined against 1,254 that gained.

The Sensex pack comprised 16 gainers with stocks such as Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever and Hero Motocorp gaining between 3% and 4% each.

