India’s share in global digital leadership is on a constant rise: Nasscom (Use a pic of Debjani, if possible)

June 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

India’s share in global digital leadership is on the rise, according to an analysis prepared by Nasscom in association with consulting firm Zinnov.

For instance, in 2022, there were only some 5,000 global roles present in the country, but global digital leadership roles here are projected to grow to 20,000 by 2030, the industry body said.

This clearly indicated that India was becoming a hub not just for innovation and digital capabilities but for digital leadership as well, said Nasscom.

As a result, desi digital leaders are now helming global portfolios across both business and technical roles. In fact, India is driving an increasing number of general management roles, which has played a crucial role in propelling the growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country, as per Nasscom.

Currently, women comprise only 18% of this global leadership pool while it is anticipated that by 2030, this ratio would see an uptick and reach 30%.

Global corporations’ requirement for growing digital leadership in India would only be increasing further as GCCs have transformed from mere cost arbitrage centres to core technology and transformational hubs for their respective global headquarters.

Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said, “India is poised to evolve into the ultimate destination for GCCs, catering to their diverse needs in terms of talent, location, leadership, and operational excellence.”

As of FY23, India was home to 1,580 GCCs, with several global MNCs opting to establish their first global centre outside of their headquarters in India, as per the analysis.