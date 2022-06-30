Business

India's coffee exports rise 19% in H1

Coffee shipments from India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter, rose 19% to 2,24,293 tonne in the first half (H1) of the current calendar year, according to Coffee Board.

The country had exported 1,88,736 tonnes in the year-earlier period.

India ships both robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

According to the Board's latest data, the shipment of Robusta coffee jumped 39.43% to 1,32,852 tonne during January-June 2022 from 95,280 tonne in the same period last year.

Whereas Arabica coffee exports declined 16.75% to 29,058 tonne from 34,905 tonne in the said period.

In the case of instant coffee, its shipments increased by 24% to 15,858 tonne from 12,794 tonne in the year-earlier period.

The volume of coffee re-exported remained marginally higher at 46,324 tonne against 45,621 tonne.

Italy, Germany and Belgium were the major export destinations for Indian coffee during the period. PTI LUX BAL


