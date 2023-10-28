HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘India will require 22 mn skilled workers in 5G-focussed sectors’

Talent demand-supply gap in telecom sector to jump to 3.8 times by 2030, says Telecom Sector Skill Council

October 28, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

India by 2025 will require 22 million skilled workers in 5G-focused industries such as cloud computing, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), as per a joint analysis by the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), the country’s premier skill development institution for the sector, and Draup, an AI platform that helps enterprises future-proof their talent.

The country currently faces a telecom demand-supply gap of 2.41 million, which is expected to jump to 3.8 times by 2030, according to the study titled “Telecom Talent in 5G Era: Demand Supply Skill Gap Report 2023-24.

The total number of employed talent in the Indian telecom industry is currently 11.59 million, with 2.95 million corporate talent and 8.24 million blue-collar talent. Network Operation and Maintenance and Project Engineering have the most corporate talent, while Network Operation and Maintenance and Sales and Distribution - Service Segments have the most Blue-Collar talent.

As technology moves into the Web 3.0 era, the proportion of software in the telecom sector will triple, according to the report. Trends indicate that, with the help of AI, even more powerful 6G Network Technologies will emerge by 2023 and by harnessing the value of IoT & RPA, AI/ML, Metaverse, and 6G, telecom and tech industry stand to reach new heights, it further said.

Arvind Bali, CEO, of Telecom Sector Skill Council said, “The telecom sector is the third-largest industry in India that accounts for roughly 6.5% of all FDI inflow and also by 2027, India is anticipated to account for 11% of all 5G subscriptions worldwide.”

The country has a good chance to close the growing demand-supply mismatch by 2030 with the proper reskilling and hiring strategies that target adjacent talent in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and university supply, he said while speaking at India Mobile Conference on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.