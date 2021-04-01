Business

IL&FS completes China road asset sale, addresses ₹2,600 cr. debt

IL&FS has announced the completion of its 49% stake sale in its Chinese Road Asset — Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co. Ltd. (CYEC) — to China Merchants & PingAn Infrastructure Phase 1 Equity Investment Fund (Tianjin) Co. Ltd. (PingAn).

IL&FS Group holds 49% in CYEC through its step down Singapore-based subsidiary —ITNL International Pte Ltd. (IIPL). The balance 51% in CYEC is held by Chongqing Expressway Group (CEG).

PingAn had bid at an aggregate equity valuation of $281 million for 100% stake. This values IIPL’s 49% stake at approximately $140 million and PIngAn had agreed to take over the ₹1,600 crore debt in CYEC (as of December 2018).

“IL&FS has received ₹1,035 crore ($141.3 million) in Singapore as part of this stake sale transaction. The consideration will be used to pay $88 million of Bank of Baroda loans and the balance to meet IIPL liabilities including Bondholders under IOPL,” IL&FS said.

“This is the largest transaction for IL&FS since the sale of the Wind Energy assets to Orix,” it added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 10:57:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ilfs-completes-china-road-asset-sale-addresses-2600-cr-debt/article34218045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY