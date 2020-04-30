IHCL supplies over 1 million meals to healthcare workers, migrants

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, has announced it had distributed over 1 million meals to healthcare providers and migrant workers affected by the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Agra.

Begun on March 23, 2020, the initiative has been spearheaded by the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT), with majority of nutritious meals being prepared by TajSATS, an IHCL company.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company said, “This milestone of 1 million meals distributed over the last 36 days of lockdown is a testament of the community’s trust in us.

“We are grateful to have been given this opportunity to assist the medical fraternity, who make sacrifices every day to keep our country and citizens safe and help migrant workers who are facing one of the biggest humanitarian crises ever.”

Through its programme, IHCL has partnered with BMC in Mumbai to offer over 3,30,000 meals to the medical fraternity at seven key hospitals/COVID-19 centres.

In Bengaluru, the company has provided over 9,500 meals to staff at Victoria Hospital and Epidemic Diseases Hospital in partnership with the Taj West End.

While in New Delhi, IHCL has served over 85,000 meals to eight hospitals.

Since March 31, 2020, in partnership with Tata Son's - TPSWT has also provided over 5,75,000 meals to migrant workers in Mumbai.

The company plans to continue offering the meals throughout the lockdown period till May 3, 2020.