ICICI Lombard unveils complete health insurance offering

ICICI Lombard has unveiled its ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance offering with new health plans and benefits.
The plans – Health Shield, Health Shield Plus, Health Elite and Health Elite Plus — come with latest features and comprehensive coverage to provide enhanced protection to customers.
Some of the newly-introduced coverage benefits include donor expenses, domiciliary hospitalisation, emergency assistance, worldwide cover, unlimited reset, air ambulance, super no claim bonus, sum insured protector and claim protector and cashless OPD services.
“With this, ICICI Lombard is redefining the health insurance space introducing benefits that are aligned to the new normal and hence contextual to today’s needs of customers,” the company said in a statement.
The new plans introduced would enable customers to avail a host of value-added services such as free annual health check-up, online chat with doctors, e-opinion, dietician, and nutrition e-consultation, it added.
