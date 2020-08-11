Business

Hyundai sells 5 lakh Creta SUVs in India

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has sold five lakh Creta SUVs in the domestic market. With this, Creta has reaffirmed its leadership in the SUV segment, said Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing and service), HMIL. He said the all new Creta had been the best-selling SUV since May 2020. Further, it had received more than 65,000 bookings since its launch in March 2020 of which diesel bookings accounted for 60% indicating a strong demand diesel BS VI technology, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 10:56:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/hyundai-sells-5-lakh-creta-suvs-in-india/article32329413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story