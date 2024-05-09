GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Honda opens R&D centre to expedite electrification in India

Published - May 09, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Honda R&D (India) Private Limited (HRID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. Ltd., opened its Solution R&D Centre in Bengaluru to accelerate electrification activities in India. The R&D centre would incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly, as well as work on software and connected services through ‘co-creating’ open innovation by adopting technologies and ideas of research and development companies, the company said in a statement.

Honda has set a global target of achieving carbon neutrality in all its products and corporate activities by 2050. The company was working to make a wide range of its products carbon neutral in terms of their power sources. In the motorcycle business, Honda is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle products in 2040s, it further said.

