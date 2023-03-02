HamberMenu
Honda Cars India unveils new Honda City

March 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Honda Cars India Ltd. has announced the introduction of the New City (Petrol) and New City e:HEV in the Indian market starting ₹11.49 lakh ex-showroom (Delhi). Both the models are BS-6 RDE compliant on E5 fuel and E20 material compatible.

Takuya Tsumura, president & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Honda City has been our strongest pillar of business, defining the mid-size sedan segment in India and has achieved immense success during its 25-year glorious legacy. With India as the lead market for the model, we are excited to introduce the New City with sportier new look and enhanced new features for advanced safety, connectivity and convenience.”

