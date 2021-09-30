Business

Homeville raises $7 million

Homeville Consulting Pvt. Ltd., a financial technology company in the housing finance segment, said it had raised $7 million with participation by 9Unicorns, Varanium NexGen Fund, JITO Angel Network, CREDAI Members Network, Blacksoil and Earlsfield Capital along with other investors. The firm said it is building a housing credit enablement network to serve consumer housing credit demand.

Madhusudan Sharma, co-founder, Homeville said, “We pioneered India’s first down payment assistance program to accelerate housing for first-time home buyers. With our digital mortgage product and co-lending platform for affordable home finance, we are deepening our commitment to home buyers and India’s housing finance ecosystem.”


