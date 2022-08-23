Hindalco earmarks about $8 bn in capex over 5 years
Novelis has found potential investment opportunities of $4.5 billion
Hindalco Industries Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Tuesday said the company has earmarked a total capital expenditure of about $8 billion over the next five years in its arm Novelis and India.
Novelis has found potential investment opportunities of $4.5 billion. Mr. Birla was speaking at the Hindalco's AGM.
He said the company has identified potential investment opportunities of almost $3 billion in India.
Mr. Birla further said that 70% of the company's consolidated cash flows will be allocated towards high-growth downstream segments , including EVs, mobility, batteries and Consumer durables.
"On the back of solid financial performance and a strong balance sheet, your company is well-positioned to drive a new wave of transformational growth fuelled by organic expansion." The company plans to achieve a renewable capacity of 300 MW by FY'25, including 100 mw solar power capacity with hybrid storage.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.