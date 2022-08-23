Hindalco earmarks about $8 bn in capex over 5 years

Novelis has found potential investment opportunities of $4.5 billion

Kumar Mangalam Birla said 70% of the company's consolidated cash flows will be allocated towards high-growth downstream segments , including EVs, mobility, batteries and consumer durables.

Hindalco Industries Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Tuesday said the company has earmarked a total capital expenditure of about $8 billion over the next five years in its arm Novelis and India.

He said the company has identified potential investment opportunities of almost $3 billion in India.

Mr. Birla further said that 70% of the company's consolidated cash flows will be allocated towards high-growth downstream segments , including EVs, mobility, batteries and Consumer durables.

"On the back of solid financial performance and a strong balance sheet, your company is well-positioned to drive a new wave of transformational growth fuelled by organic expansion." The company plans to achieve a renewable capacity of 300 MW by FY'25, including 100 mw solar power capacity with hybrid storage.