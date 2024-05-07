Hexaware acquires Softcrylic

May 07, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hexaware Technologies, a provider of digital solutions, has announced the acquisition of Softcrylic, a data consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis, for an unspecified amount to bolster its data and analytics capabilities to offer clients a comprehensive suite of services.

“The acquisition of Softcrylic aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming a dominant preferred partner for our clients’ needs around customer and marketing analytics,” said Girish Pai, Global Head – Data & AI at Hexaware.

“Softcrylic’s deep data capability combined with their marketing analytics expertise will enable us to help our clients unlock the power of their data and drive tangible business outcomes,” he added.

“Joining forces with Hexaware presents an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and accelerate our growth,” said John Flavin, CEO, Softcrylic. “We are confident that our combined expertise will create a powerhouse in the data consulting space,” he added.