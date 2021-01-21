Hero MotoCorp surpasses 100 mn-unit production, to launch 10 new products every year

India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp, that crossed 100 million units in cumulative production, said it will introduce over 10 products, including variants, refreshes and upgrades every year, over the next five years. “We have been making in India, for the world, and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations,” said CMD Pawan Munjal. Mr. Munjal added in line with its vision to ‘Be the future of mobility,’ the firm would unveil motorcycles and scooters over the next five years while also expanding global footprint.
“We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions,” he said.
The company’s 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the manufacturing facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Mr Munjal, in presence of actor Shahrukh Khan, unveiled six special celebration edition models at the company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, including Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters). These will go on sale from February.
The company said it also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India and will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new geographies.
