GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hero MotoCorp Q4 PAT rises 16% to ₹935 crore

Published - May 08, 2024 10:52 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the manufacturer of two-wheelers, on Wednesday reported a 16.1% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March to ₹935 crore.

Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis grew 14% over the same period last year to ₹9,616.68 crore.

For FY24, consolidated net profit grew 33.3% to ₹3,744.83 crore, while revenue from operations increased 10.6% to ₹37,788.42 crore.

The company’s board  declared a final dividend of ₹40 per share .“This dividend together with interim and special dividend, marking the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, of ₹100 per equity share, takes the aggregate total dividend for the year 2023-24 to ₹140 per equity share,” the company said in a filing. 

Related Topics

company information / earnings / automobile

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.