Godrej, L&T play a role in successful moon mission

Indian companies such as Godrej Aerospace and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) played a critical role in Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) most complex mission so far — Chandrayaan-2.

India’s second lunar exploration mission was launched using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III) from Sriharikota and is expected to land near the Moon’s south pole, an uncharted territory, in the first week of September 2019.

Key role

When asked for comments, J.D. Patil, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president for L&T’s Defence and L&T-NxT businesses told The Hindu, “L&T has played a vital role in powering ISRO’s second historic mission to the moon, and has been a trusted industry partner to ISRO since past four and a half decades and involved in the production of a range of hardware for all launch systems of ISRO till date, including for the GSLV MK-III which was used in the Chandrayaan 2.”

Godrej’s contribution includes critical equipment such as L110 engine and CE20 engine for the launcher GSLV Mk III, thrusters for the orbiter, lander and components for DSN antenna.

Jamshyd Godrej, CMD, Godrej & Boyce said, “We would like to congratulate ISRO and all the teams that were involved for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2. I am especially very happy to note that all the stages of the rocket are designed and manufactured in India. We at Godrej & Boyce are proud to have contributed to ISRO’s most complex mission so far.

“Our partnership with ISRO spans decades and we look forward to a continued partnership for many more decades to come,” he added.